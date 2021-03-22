Trillanes to seek presidency in 2022 if…

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said on Monday that he will only join the presidential race next year if Vice President Leni Robredo is not interested.
Trillanes, however, clarified that there was “never an offer” from the newly formed 1Sambayan coalition for him to run for a specific post.
“I said that the opposition was solidly behind and united behind the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo for president. So any scenario of the Vice President withdrawing her candidacy is the only condition that I’d entertain entering the presidential derby,” he said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel, recalling a meeting with the convenors of the opposition coalition last January.
As for running for vice presidency, he said: “How the convenors said or presented the whole process is it’s going to be the prerogative of the presidential candidate, so it’s up in the air because they have not started the first process which is for the selection of the presidential candidate.”
The 1Sambayan, led by former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, has been in talks with potential candidates in coming up with a “united” opposition slate for the next year’s polls.
The group is initially considering Robredo, Trillanes, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Senators Nancy Binay and Grace Poe.
But Trillanes said they believe that Robredo is “definitely highly qualified” and “is most winnable candidate” for presidency in the opposition.
“Of course I cannot speak for her, I know she has her own decision-making process, but we’re confident that she’ll get there. We’re just giving her enough space,” he said.
“Ultimately, it should be her decision.” (Vanne Terrazola)
