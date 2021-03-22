PBA opening on April 18 in peril due to alarming surge of COVID cases

Fans are likely to wait further to see PBA games due to alarming surge of COVID-19 cases. (File)

By JONAS TERRADO



The PBA suffered a setback in its bid to open the 46th season next month after new community quarantine regulations were implemented in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.

Plans to kick off the new PBA campaign on April 18 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City could be delayed after Rizal was one of three provinces placed under General Community Quarantine beginning March 22 until

April 4.

Cases have spiked in the past days, with a total of almost 15,000 cases over the weekend, including a record 7,999 infections last Saturday, March 20.

Rizal has been under a less-stricter Modified General Community Quarantine in the past months, which would allow the PBA to hold its games in the provincial capital.

But with the new regulations, the pro league will have to wait-and-see if the situation surrounding the pandemic could improve by the end of the said period.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said last week that talks have been positive between him and provincial governor Jun Ynares regarding the possible staging of the season in Antipolo, one of the alternate sites of the pro league during the pre-pandemic times.

Events such as the PBA are banned under GCQ areas, which is why Marcial ruled out the possibility that the Inter-Agency Task Force will allow them to play the season in the metropolis.

Marcial also said that the opening could move depending on the situation while the PBA has yet to search for other possible venues since discussions with the Rizal government were smooth prior to the new regulations.

The PBA is eyeing a 10-month season, beginning with the centerpiece Philippine Cup followed by the Governors’ Cup which will see teams reinforced by imports 6-foot-5 or under.