Much ado about nothing
BY NEIL RAMOS
Kris Aquino’s tell-all wasn’t as earth-shattering as many expected.
The 25-minute video simply had her spewing against perceived enemies whom she accused as being responsible for the malicious rumors against her sons.
She also tackled gossip about her and Herbert Bautista, the exit of long time employee Bincai Luntayao, among others.
Kris said of the rumors alleging her eldest Josh supposedly impregnating someone and her bunso Bimby being gay:
“OA sa pagka-malicious ang pag-target sa panganay at bunso ko…”
She explained that Josh wasn’t sent to Tarlac because of the alleged rumor. He simply wanted to be with his uncle, the former president Noynoy Aquino.
No, the move is not related to politics as well.
“He is not there para mag-establish ako ng presence in the same province where my father and brother started their public service journeys.”
As to Bimby, she pleaded, “Utang na loob naman. This is 2021. We are living in 2021. 13 years old lang siya…”
As to Herbert, Kris admitted she tried to reconnect with him recently if only because Bimby allowed it.
Again, it is not because of politics as Kris said, “whatever plans he has, they are his own.”
Relating to Bincai, Bimby’s long time nanny, Kris revealed they had a tiff that ended up with them parting ways.
She asked Bincai to return sometime after but she refused.
Kris maintained, however, there is no bad blood between them.
Then she talked about her aborted TV comeback.
“That was taken away from me because I was told ‘Mahirap ma-offend ang Palasyo…”
But she was quick to add that she has no quarrel with the president or his die hards.
“Never ko siya binanatan so DDS, wala tayong reason na maging magka-away.”
She then read some of the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “Mad Woman” before ending it all with: “Tama na, sobra na, lalaban na.”