Jerwin Ancajas confident against Mexican opponent

JERWIN ANCAJAS

By WAYLON GALVEZ

International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is still confident when he battles Jonathan Javier Rodriguez of Mexico on April 10 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

He said that despite the long break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But that is nothing new to him.

In winning the championship against McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico in 2016, he also waited long before earning the shot for the title.

“Hindi na bago sa akin ang maghintay ng matagal na laban,” said Ancajas in an online press conference with fellow boxer Mark Magsayo and MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions President Sean Gibbons, who are all in Los Angeles, California.

Ancajas has 32-2-1 record with 22 knockouts, while Rodriguez boasts of 22-0-1 record with 16 knockouts.

Gibbons expects an explosive showdown due to the rivalry between the Philippines and Mexico in boxing.

“I think it is going to be explosive, I think it’s going to be a Mexican-Filipino rivalry,” said Gibbons at the press briefing presented by Big Boss Cement. “When Mexicans fight the Filipinos, they take it up to another level. There’s something about that, that the Senator Manny (Pacquiao) and (Marco Antonio) Barrera, (Erik) Morales and (Juan Miguel)Marquez developed in this rivalry.”

The last time Ancajas fought was when he knocked out Chile’s Miguel Gonzalez in the sixth round back in December 2019 in Mexico.

Meantime, Magsayo (21-0, 14 KOs) is part of the undercard as he takes on American Pablo Cruz (21-3, 6KOs). This is the second time that Magsayo is fighting in the US after a split decision win against Rigoberto Hermosillo of the US.

All the fights set on April 10 (US time) will be shown live April 11 in the Philippines on One Sports and One Sports Plus over Cignal TV.