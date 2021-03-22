Carla-Tom, engaged na!

Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez took to social media to announce their engagement, sharing photos of Abellana’s engagement ring.
“A million times, YES,” Abellana wrote on her IG post.
Rodriguez, for his part, quoted Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda and wrote: “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this…”
Heart Evangelista, Erich Gonzales, Rayver Cruz, Jodi Sta. Maria, Solenn Heussaff congratulated the two. (Neil Ramos)
