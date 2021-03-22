Camp Aguinaldo locked down due COVID-19 spike
BY MARTIN A. SADONGDONG
The Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City, the general headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), was placed on a lockdown on Sunday amid the rapid increase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country.
“I confirm that Camp Aguinaldo has been locked down since 8 o’clock in the morning today 21 March 2021,” said Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, on Sunday night. It was not clear as to until when the lockdown will last.
But Arevalo said that the preventive measure was enforced by AFP Chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana “to arrest the alarming and fast-growing number of COVID-19 infection.”
On Sunday, the Department of Health recorded 7,757 new cases, marking the third straight day that the country logged more than 7,000 new infections in a single day.
The total number of cases have reached 663,794 with 12,968 deaths and 577,754 recoveries. (Martin A. Sadongdong)