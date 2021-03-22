  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    ABS-CBN defers live staging of ‘It’s Showtime’

    March 22, 2021 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:


    BY NEIL RAMOS


    ABS-CBN has set aside the live staging of popular noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

    In a statement, the network said this is “to ensure the safety of our hosts and production team because of the surging COVID-19 cases in the country.”

    The country reported a record-high 7,999 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, surpassing Friday’s record of 7,103 infections.

    It happened over a year since the lockdown was enforced in the country, now considered the longest in the world. (Neil Ramos)

