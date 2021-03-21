Rape suspect recaptured 11 days after escape from jail
BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO
URBIZTONDO, Pangasinan – A rape suspect was recaptured by police operatives in Dagupan City on Saturday night, 11 days after he escaped from the police custodial facility here.
PMaj. Napoleon Eleccion, Jr., chief of Urbiztondo Police, said the suspect, Gilbert Garcia Pinto, 34, a mechanic, of Barangay Poblacion, this town, was nabbed in Barangay Bonuan Tondaligan, Dagupan City, where some of his relatives are living.
Pinto was first arrested on Feb. 7, 2021 by virtue of a warrant for rape (five counts). He escaped from the custodial facility on March 9, 2021.
He was charged with rape for having a sexual relationship with a minor.
The suspect is now detained at the Urbiztondo Police Station. (Liezle Basa Inigo)