3 dead, 2 injured in building collapse
BY MARY ANN SANTIAGO, MINKA TIANGCO
Three construction workers died while two others were injured when a portion of a building undergoing demolition collapsed in Ermita, Manila on Saturday morning.
Police identified the dead workers as Richard Bugarin, Joseph Lacsa, and Jomar Torillos.
The two injured victims were rushed to the hospital by rescue teams.
Based on the report of Manila Police District (MPD) homicide section, the ground floor and basement of the abandoned six-story Philam Life building located at the corner of United Nations Avenue Maria Orosa Street in Ermita collapsed at around 11 a.m., trapping five of the workers.
Two of the victims were rescued by responding personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection on Saturday night.
According to the MPD Ermita Police Station, the bodies of Bugarin, Lacsa and Torillos were recovered Sunday morning.
The contractors of the building have promised to provide assistance to the families of the victims.