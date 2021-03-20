Pregnant police official succumbs to COVID-19

By AARON RECUENCO

A pregnant police official lost her battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) eight days after she got infected.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I announce the untimely demise of another esteemed police officer who was in the frontline of our fight against the coronavirus disease,” said Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police.

“She was pregnant when she was infected,” he added.

The female police official was assigned as a questioned document examiner and one of the team leaders of Valenzuela City SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operations) Team.

According to Eleazar, the female police official tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. She was taken to a quarantine facility but was transferred to the Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center to ensure maximum medical attention.

On March 17, the female police official complained of difficulty in breathing.

The following day, she was hooked to mechanical ventilator for oxygen support; and based on her doctor, she had seizures on March 19, 2021 and was extubated twice.

At about 5 a.m. (March 20), decreased heart rate was noted so epinephrine was given 12 times.

“However, even with resuscitation and medications given, she expired. At around 5:38 a.m., she was declared dead with her unborn child” said Eleazar.

The female police official was the 36th COVID fatality in the PNP. In the past days, the PNP has noted a significant increase of COVID cases, and the biggest recorded for the PNP this year was on Friday with 171.