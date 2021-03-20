PH hits close to 8,000 single-day COVID cases

By ANALOU DE VERA

Close to 8,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were detected by the Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday, setting a new record high single-day figure of infections in the Philippines.

The DoH reported 7,999 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide, surpassing the previous record-high of 7,103 on March 19.

The Philippines’ total number of cases since it was hit by the pandemic stood at 656,056. Of the tally, 80,642 are active cases.

The DoH said that 94.4 percent of the active cases have mild symptoms, 3.1 percent are asymptomatic, 0.9 percent are in critical condition, one percent have severe symptoms, and 0.53 percent are in moderate condition.

“Patuloy na mataas na naitatalang bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, maiging manatili sa lamang sa ating mga tahanan kung hindi naman kinakailangan lumabas,” the DoH said.

“Tiyakin din ang wasto at mahusay nating pagsunod sa public health standards kung lalabas tayo para sa mga mahahalagang kadahilanan,” it added.

There were also 30 new fatalities reported, bringing the death count to 12,930.

Meanwhile, the recovery tally increased to 562,484 after 597 new survivors were reported.