Duterte weary as term nears end

By GENALYN KABILING

The daily demands of his position have left President Duterte feeling exhausted.

In his visit to Leyte last Thursday, Duterte admitted growing weary as he got near the “finish line” of his presidency.

Duterte, elected on a promise to eliminate illegal drugs and corruption in 2016, will end his six-year term on June 30, 2022. He is not eligible for reelection.

“Pagod na ako,” the President said during an assembly on the government’s efforts to combat the local armed communist conflict in Tacloban City, Leyte Thursday.

Duterte, a former Davao City mayor, made the candid admission while discussing the government’s land distribution, as well as the housing and livelihood programs for former rebels. He designated concerned agriculture, housing, and land reform officials to implement these programs during his speech.

“Iyong ayaw mag-uma (farm), ayaw mag – they do not want to till the land. Nandito si Gen. (Eduardo) del Rosario, ‘yung sa Human Settlement. Puro ito si – puro general ito, si (Sen.) Bong (Go) lang ang presidente, ay… Ayaw mo, Bong? Ah ‘di mamili tayo kasi ayaw ko rin. Ayaw ko. Pagod na ako,” Duterte said. “Ibigay natin ito ngayon at I will order the Secretary of Agriculture,” he added.

Duterte said Agriculture Secretary William Dar would provide farm support, including seeds and fertilizers, to help rebel returnees make their lands productive. “Iyan lang man ang hinihingi to make a land productive. Ibigay namin,” he said.

As he tackled the government projects to help former rebels rebuild their lives, Duterte said he was uncertain if he could still witness the full implementation of these programs since his term was winding down.

“Ewan ko kung makakaya ko pa maabutan. ‘Pag wala, kayo na ang magpasensya kasi ang panahon ko paliit nang paliit na,” he said.