‘Bulalo’ gets Japanese envoy’s thumbs up

By RAYMUND ANTONIO



Japanese Ambassador to Manila Koshikawa Kazuhiko is now a “bulalo guy” after trying out the famous Filipino cuisine from Batangas.



“I finally tasted #BeefBulalo – rich and savory flavor with bone marrow. In Japan, we use thick and creamy pork bone broth for ramen soup. I am a proud ramen guy, now I am a bulalo guy as well. Sarap! (Yummy!),” he said on his official Twitter account.



He posted on Twitter a photo of the dish, as well as one that showed him and his wife slurping a spoonful of bulalo, a beef soup comprised of shank with bone marrow.



The envoy likened the dish to Japan’s famous ramen, which has seen an exponential rise among Filipino foodies.



Bulalo, which is cooked until the collagen and fat melt into the clear broth, has leafy vegetables, corn on the cob, scallions, onions, garlic, and ginger. It is typically dipped in a combination of fish sauce and calamansi (lime).



This isn’t the first time Kazuhiko tried a Filipino dish. In December, he tweeted a photo of him and his wife enjoying a fried chicken dish of a local food chain.



“Checked-off one from my must-try list in PH – @Jollibee!! Had a joyful time sharing #chikenjoy with my wife!! Now I know why it is so loved!!”



Last month, he also revealed that he found “an authentic ramen bowl” of tsukemen or dipping ramen in the Philippines.



Kazuhiko arrived in the country last November. He previously served as the executive senior vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the ambassador to Spain from 2014 to 2016 and to Angola from 2008 to 2011.





