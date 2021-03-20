5 dead, 3 hurt in QC posh subdivision fire

- Home
By NOREEN JAZUL
Tragedy struck a family in a posh subdivision in Quezon City when a fire struck their house before dawn Saturday, leaving five of its members dead and three others injured.
A report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the fatalities as Gilbert Yu, 65; Charito Yu, 62; Ryan Yu; Abegail Yu; and Rita Yu, 57. Injured were Cheryl Yu, 27; Richard Yu, 66: and Stephanie Yu, 24.
The BFP said the blaze started past 1 a.m. on the second floor of the two-story house owned by Gilbert and Charito on 63 Castrillo St., Corinthian Gardens Subdivision, Barangay Ugong Norte.
The fire was declared out at 5:25 a.m.
Damage to property was pegged at more or less P60 million.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, probers said.