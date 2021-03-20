2 drug pushers killed in Pangasinan shootout

By LIEZLE BASA INIGO

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan — Two drug personalities allegedly allied with an arrested big-time shabu supplier were killed in an encounter with police operatives in Balite Sur here around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Pangasinan Provincial Police Office spokesperson Major Arturo Melchor said the suspects, identified only as “Athan” and “Dodong”, were killed after a buy-bust operation conducted by the San Carlos Police and other law enforcement units.

Police said the suspects pulled out their guns and fired shots at the operatives after sensing that they were transacting with lawmen.

The cops retaliated, killing the two suspects.

The encounter also resulted in the confiscation of suspected shabu worth around P125,000.

Police also recovered from the scene a .45-caliber pistol with magazine, a .9mm pistol with live bullets, spent shells, and a Yamaha Mio motorcycle.

Based on intelligence report, the slain suspects were connected to Uriel Hewe Jr., alias Bong, who was caught with 5 kilos and 100 grams of shabu worth P34,680,000 in Caloocan City on Dec. 24, 2020. Hewe was reportedly a big-time supplier of shabu in Caloocan City, Quezon City, Bulacan, Pangasinan areas and nearby provinces.