San Juan trips Davao, evens up MPBL Lakan Cup Finals

JOHN WILSON (File)

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Reigning champion San Juan-Go For Gold proved steadier down the stretch this time as it downed Davao Occidental-Cocolife, 70-65, in Game 2 to pull level in the MPBL Lakan Cup National Finals on Thursday at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Through the valiant efforts of PBA standout Mike Ayonayon and ex-pro John Wilson, the Knights erected a 63-55 lead heading to the endgame and never lost hold of the advantage en route to tying the best-of-five championship series at 1-1.

Eman Calo tried to give the Tigers a crack at forcing an extra period again, scoring his team’s last 10 points off a three pointer and free throws, 65-68, with 2.6 seconds left.

His intentional miss from the line, however, was rebounded by Jhonard Clarito who eventually pegged the final tally with two hits from the stripe.

San Juan bounced back from a painful 77-75 overtime loss in Game 1 wherein it squandered an 11-point cushion with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“Tinake namin ito as parang knockout game na talaga kasi kung ma 0-2 kami, mahirap nang makabawi syempre yung fatigue eh kasi diba magkakasunod ang laro,” said San Juan head coach Randy Alcantara.

Wilson came off the bench to fire 17 points spiked by three treys to go with three rebounds and two steals for the Knights.

Ayonayon, a guard of NLEX in the PBA, filled the stats sheet with 15 markers, nine assists, two boards and two steals in the win.

Calo’s game-high 26 points built on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting went for naught as well as the double-double efforts of former pros Mark Yee (13 markers, 10 rebounds) and Billy Ray Robles (11 points, 10 boards).

Game 3 is set Saturday.

The scores:

San Juan 70 – Wilson 17, Ayonayon 15, Clarito 9, Rodriguez 8, Gabawan 4, Reyes 4, Wamar 3, Isit 3, Pelayo 3, Estrella 3, Tajonera 1, Aquino 0, Buñag 0, Marquez 0.

Davao Occidental 65 – Calo 26, Yee 13, Robles 11, Balagtas 6, Mocon 2, Custodio 2, Gaco 2, Albo 1, Ludovice 1, Terso 1, Raymundo 0, Bonleon 0.

Quarterscores: 15-15, 38-37, 52-50, 70-65.