P5.3-M ‘ecstacy’ tablets seized in Pampanga

Government authorities seized Thursday some P5.3 million worth of party drug “ecstasy” in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.
Suspect Agatha Palen Lavadia, 27, of Barangay Dau, was nabbed when she claimed the parcel containing ecstasy tablets at the city post office in Barangay San Francisco, Mabalacat.
Seized from the suspect were 3,100 ecstasy tablets with a street value of P5,270,000, according to police report.
Government agents also confiscated from her an Iphone7 unit, a Bureau of Internal Revenue ID; a Philpost official acknowledgement receipt, a registry notice, an authorization letter; a photocopy of Zhyrelle M. Ancheta ID, a parcel delivery notice, and a signature record from courier service.
The controlled delivery operation for the illegal drugs was launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Pampanga Provincial Police Office, Bureau of Customs, Philpost Inspectorate Service, and Mabalacat City Police.
Police said charges for violation of Section 4 (importation of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspect.
“With the constant arrest and neutralization of illegal drug personalities in the region as well as the unremitting commitment of all concerned agencies to stop its proliferation, illegal drug traders will have less opportunity to propagate illegal drugs,” Police Regional Office 3 director Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. De Leon said. (Freddie Velez)
