Cops tagged in Calbayog mayor’s death named

TACLOBAN CITY – The Police Regional Office 8 (PRO Eastern Visayas) has identified at least seven cops allegedly involved in the shootout that led to the death of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and five others last March 8.
Police Col. Bella Rentuaya, Regional Public Information Officer, identified members of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group (IMEG) who were allegedly involved in the shootout as Police Col. Harry Sucayre, Police Major Cyril Tan, Police Lt. Julius Armesa, and Police Corporal Edcil Omega.
She also identified Samar Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Gandara Police Station chief Police Capt. Joselito Tabada and Police Staff Sgt. Romeo Laoyon who were killed, and Police Staff Sgt. Neil Cebu who was wounded during the firefight.
She said they were all accounted for by the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) created to probe the death of Aquino.
She added the SITG had given them clearance to name the personnel who were allegedly involved in the incident based on sworn statements of the witnesses. However, she said that it has not provided them with the details of their affidavits yet.
The policemen were reportedly onboard two vehicles that Aquino and his group thought were tailing them on Laboyao Bridge in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog.
The mayor’s group was then on their way to family-owned resort to attend his son’s birth anniversary party after playing tennis.
Rentuaya maintained that PRO 8 remains neutral in the conduct of the investigation by the SITG led by Police Col. Edwin Wagan, deputy regional director for operations. (Marie Tonette Marticio)
