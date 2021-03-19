2 Pinoy fencers earn spots in US NCAA championships

Samantha Catantan and Lance Tan will represent their respective schools in the US NCAA Championships. (File)

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Fencers Samantha Catantan of Penn State University and Lance Tan of Sacred Heart University gave the country something to cheer about in these trying times after earning spots in the US NCAA Fencing Championships.

The prestigious US collegiate tournament is set on March 25-28 at the Bryce Jordan Center Multi-Sport Facility in University Park, Pennsylvania with the Filipinos looking forward to their much-awaited debut.

Catantan, a freshman, and Tan, a sophomore, are competing in the foil competition.

The 19-year-old member of the national team is one of the players to watch following her stellar showing in the qualifiers. Her event will be held starting March 27.

“I am very happy, it’s a blessing for me to be in the finals,” said Catantan in a message exchange. “Just like in my previous bouts, I’ll give my best for the school, and of course for the country.”

“As a foreign athlete, I also represent the Philippines here in the US NCAA and I’m very proud of that. I hope to do well when the competition begins,” added Catantan, gold medalist in the Under-23 Asian Championship.

The 20-year-old Tan, on the other hand, is a US-based Filipino fencer who has represented the country in various international competitions, including the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

“I’m very proud and honored to have been selected. It looks like I was an “at large” selection, and the only MF (men’s foil) from my university chosen,” said Tan.

Both Tan and Catantan will be playing for the country in next month’s World Junior Fencing Championship in Cairo, Egypt.