    So, Carlsen waylay foes to advance to semis

    So, Carlsen waylay foes to advance to semis

    March 18, 2021 | Filed under: Chess,Sports | Posted by:
    Wesley So (right) and Magnus Carlsen on collision course. (File)

    By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

    Two-time United States champion Wesley So dispatched Iran-born Alireza Firouzja with ease and advanced to the semifinals of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Magnus Invitational Thursday.

    It was a one-sided contest as the 27-year-old So scored a pair of 2.5-0.5 demolition of the 17-year-old Firouzja in their two-set quarterfinal affair to arrange a semis duel with Dutch Anish Giri on Friday.  Giri eliminated Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

    Like So, world classical titlist Magnus Carlsen was merciless as he clobbered Armenia-born Levon Aronian to march into the next round against dangerous Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi.

    The win also kept So, the world Fischer-Random king, on course for a third title after his impressive triumphs in the Skillings Open last December and the Euro Opera Rapid last month while keeping his overall tour lead.

    Nepomniachtchi eliminated American Hikaru Nakamura, 3-1, after their first set match wound up in a 2-2 deadlock the day before.

