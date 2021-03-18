Shabu stuffed in ‘puto’

BACOLOD CITY – A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to sneak in three sachets of suspected shabu stuffed in rice cakes locally known as “puto” intended for a detainee at the Dumaguete City Police Station in Negros Oriental Thursday.
According to the police, a certain “Shiela” was supposed to bring the food to a detainee, but when police told her that they have to do a search as part of the security measure of the station among jail visitors, the woman resisted and opted to go home.
The police told her that they will just have to check the food, but she ran, threw the plastic of rice cakes, and hid.
Policemen chased her and were able to intercept sachets of shabu in the rice cakes.
The suspect denied the allegation against her, claiming that she was just asked to bring the food to the detainee, whom she didn’t even know.
She said she needed money to buy milk for her children. The suspect is now under police custody and will face drug charges.
