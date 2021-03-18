P13.6-M shabu seized in Bago City sting

By GLAZYL MASCULINO

POLICE confiscate some P13.6 million worth of shabu from to persons in Barangay Lag-asan, Bago City, Negros Occidental. (Photo courtesy of PRO-6)

BACOLOD CITY – Police seized Thursday some two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million from two persons in a buy-bust in Barangay Lag-asan, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

Operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) – 6 arrested Radney Pidol, 38; and Raphy Pradilla, 28, both residents of Barangay 2, Silay City, after they sold six sachets of suspected shabu for P100,000 to a police agent.

Police Lt. Col. Joem Malong, spokesperson of Police Regional Office -6 (PRO-6), said both suspects were identified as street level individuals and runners allegedly linked to a drug group operating in the province.

Malong said the companion of the two suspects identified as Rogie Senatin of Barangay Lantad, Silay City, who served as their lookout, was able to escape by driving his motorcycle towards the sugarcane plantation.

Police recovered from the suspects several empty plastic sachets, marked money, boodle money, digital weighing scale, cellular phone, and a motorcycle owned by the brother of one of the arrested suspects.

Malong said the confiscated shabu was supposed to be repacked.

The operation was done in coordination with Bago City Police Station that helped them in the intelligence gathering.

The arrested suspects are detained at Bago City Police Station.

Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda, PRO-6 director, also arrived at the area and lauded the accomplishment of the said police units.

The drug haul, which is the biggest in the province this year, does not imply that there’s more supply of illegal drugs in the province, Miranda said.

He said it’s just that they were able to prevent the supposed proliferation of the said contraband to various areas in the province, including here.