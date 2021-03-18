NPA leader with P2.3-M bounty on head killed in Kalinga clash

BALBALAN, Kalinga – An alleged leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) with a P2.3-million bounty on his head was killed in an encounter with government troops in Labaw, Sitio Babacong, Barangay Gawaan, here Monday.
Kalinga Provincial Police Office director Police Col. Davy Limmong identified the fatality as Rudy Daguitan, a political officer of the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya (KLG) Baggas, Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC), and team leader, Samahang Yunit Propaganda (SYP3).
A platoon of the 50th Infantry Battalion (IB) was conducting combat operations in the area when they discovered an NPA encampment, triggering an encounter with an undetermined number of NPA rebels led by an alias “Mio,” commanding officer of Platoon Guevara, KLG Baggas that lasted for one hour.
Daguitan was killed in the encounter while no casualty on the government side was reported. Recovered in the encampment was an M16 rifle.
His remains were laid at the local government unit compound in Poblacion here at around 9 p.m. Tuesday and identified by his family.
Limmong said Daguitan had warrants of arrest and considered a most wanted person for his alleged involvement in multiple murder cases, multiple frustrated murder, and robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons.
He said Daguitan carried a P2.3 million reward on his head for his numerous involvement in violent activities.
Daguitan was allegedly involved in the ambush of Philippine Army troopers on Jan. 22, 2001 here where two soldiers were killed and five others were wounded.
He was also allegedly involved in an encounter with Army troopers on April 4, 2009 at the boundary of Sitio Agama and Sitio Mallogan in Barangay Western Uma, Lubuagan, Kalinga, in which two soldiers were killed.
