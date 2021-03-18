Mitra latest government official to test positive for coronavirus disease

GAB Chairman Abraham Mitra

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Baham Mitra confirmed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now staying in a quarantine facility in Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

Mitra, a former governor of the province, said he immediately had a swab test after he had a fever last March 9.

“The results came out March 11, so I’m in a quarantine facility now in Palawan,” said Mitra.

Mitra said he is not sure where he got the virus, considering he took a swab test March 3 before he left for Palawan. Prior to that, he arrived in Manila last March 1 from General Santos City where he watched the title fight between Pedro Taduran and Rene Mark Cuarto on Feb. 27.

“I had swab test. Hindi naman ako makaka-alis ng Manila kung positive ako for COVID19,” said Mitra.

Mitra’s elder brother Jorge Mitra posted on his Facebook account about the GAB official’s condition as he asked for prayers.

“Our family is requesting for prayers of recovery for our youngest brother, Philippine Games and Amusement Board Chairman Baham. In Palawan and for the sports world, he is your brother too,” said Jorge Mitra.

“Baham recently got a positive result from the Red Cross saliva PCR Covid test. He is currently in a government accredited quarantine facility in Puerto Princesa and he will stay there for the next 14 days as mandated.”

“We would like to use this crisis in our family to remind everyone to, not just be as vigilant as before, but even more so now. Baham has always followed all safety protocols, especially in his recent travels to other provinces in connection with his work. We believe his infection may be the new and more infectious Covid-19 variant. Please pray with us,” he said.