Makati City prosecutors to hold probe on NBI raps vs 11 in Dacera’s death

The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office will conduct a separate preliminary investigation on the complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against a Philippine National Police (PNP) medico-legal officer and 10 men over the death of flight attendant Christine Angelica F. Dacera.
Prosecutor General Benediocto A. Malcontento said in a text message that he endorsed to the Makati City Prosecutors Office on Thursday the NBI complaint which was filed before the Department of Justice (DoJ) last March 12.
Malcontento said the NBI complaint will not be consolidated with the rape with homicide case filed by the PNP at the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office against 11 persons in connection with Dacera death.
“Separate cases treatment d’yan (The two cases will treated separately),” he explained.
The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office said it is ready to issue a resolution on the PNP complaint after finishing the preliminary investigation last Feb. 17.
Dacera was found unconscious last Jan. 1 in the bathtub of her room at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City where she celebrated the New Year with her friends. (Jeffrey Damicog)
