Fil-Chinese travel agent attacked in San Francisco

A Filipino-Chinese travel agent was attacked by a man in San Francisco, California last Monday, March 15, leaving him partially blind.
The incident added to the recent string of violent attacks against Asian Americans.
Danilo Yu Chang, 59, of Vallejo, Solano County, had just finished his lunch break and was on his way back to his office when someone suddenly attacked him and punched him multiple times on Market Street last Monday at around 2 p.m.
“Somebody pushed me from the back and started hitting me and I lost consciousness and when I woke up, I’m all bloodied up,” Chang told ABC7 News.
Chang suffered injuries that almost left him partially blind after the man punched him multiple times in the head.
“I’ve got two black eyes but my vision has come back on the right side but the left is still…I cannot see from the left,” he said.
It was Chang’s first day at work since the coronavirus pandemic started, the report added. He is a travel agent.
“They didn’t take anything, everything is with me. I didn’t lose anything,” Chang said.
The suspect, Jorge Devis-Milton, 32, fled the scene on a Muni bus but was later arrested by the San Francisco Police at around 9 a.m. on March 16.
Chang said he now fears the city and is planning to move near his family in Indiana or Nevada.
“San Francisco is deteriorating right now, the old San Francisco is gone, it’s all gone and it’s a dangerous place to walk. It’s not safe anymore,” said Chang.
Stop AAPI Hate, an online organization tracking Anti-Asian hate incidents, has received more than 2,800 reports from March to December, 2020.
Chang has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to get help for his medical expenses. Those who also want to support him may go to this link:https://www.gofundme. com/f/danny-yu-chang-asian-hate-crime-incident
