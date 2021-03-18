Dismissed cop in rob-slay of messenger killed in Batangas shootout

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS





A dismissed police officer tagged as the “mastermind” behind the October 2020 robbery-slaying of a messenger in Valenzuela City was killed last Wednesday in an encounter with police in Batangas, the Valenzuela City government confirmed Thursday.



Dismissed cop Anthony Glua Cubos died in an alleged shootout with police officers serving him an arrest warrant in Lipa City, the local government said.



The city government and the police identified Cubos as the “big boss” or the “mastermind” behind the killing of Niño Luegi Hernando.

Hernando was shot dead by motorcycle-riding robbers after he withdrew about P443,000 cash from a bank in Barangay Paso de Blas.



The local government of Valenzuela City in a statement said Thursday night it will continue “to seek justice” for Hernando despite the death of Cubos.



A manhunt operation has been launched against two suspects at-large, identified as Rico “Moja” Reyes and Narciso “Tukmol” Santiago.



“The city government will reward P300,000 to anyone who can provide information about the suspects’ whereabouts,” the local government said.



Three other suspects in the killing were already arrested by police, including Jo-Anne Cabatuan who was previously tagged as witness but later became a suspect due to her suspicious activities.