2 cops face ax for illegal drug use

Two policemen are now facing dismissal after they tested positive during the surprise drug test conducted in Parañaque City and Iloilo, a top police official said on Thursday.
Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the two policemen – Corporal Christian Cerado, assigned to the Parañaque Police Station; and, Staff Sgt. Ildefonso dela Cruz, of the Iloilo Provincial Police Office – are now facing administrative cases.
They would be dismissed from the service based on the existing instruction to kick out those who would test positive in drug test.
Cerado tested positive for the use of shabu during a surprise drug test on Feb. 24. The confirmatory test for his urine yielded the same result.
On the other hand, Dela Cruz was the only policeman who tested positive among the 344 personnel of the Iloilo Drug Enforcement Unit and Station Drug Enforcement Teams also last month.
PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas, who is now under quarantine after contracting coronavirus, earlier ordered regional police directors to dismiss within two months all their personnel who would be found using illegal drugs. (Aaron Recuenco)
