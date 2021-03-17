Vico: I’m 100% okay
BY JEL SANTOS
Well-loved Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who is under quarantine after being exposed to his driver who died of COVID-19, said he is feeling “100 percent okay.”
In addition, he has no symptoms whatsoever.
“I’m 100 percent okay. No symptoms and my swab test is negative,” Sotto said in a direct message on Twitter, on Wednesday.
Based on the updates he shared on Twitter, the 31-year-old mayor continues to perform his duties as local chief executive by attending virtual meetings.
“Still working, wala nga lang (just no) face-to-face meetings,” he said when asked about his experience while under quarantine.
Currently, Sotto is in isolation at an undisclosed location in Pasig.
He said that he is going to finish his quarantine until March 24 which is in accordance with the health guidelines of the Department of Health (DoH).
The mayor decided to continue his quarantine despite testing negative for COVID-19 on March 15.
The virus may still be incubating that is why the result yielded negative, he said.
His driver of five years, Vener Mollo, died on March 13 due to COVID-19.
As of March 15, Pasig City has recorded 672 active cases of COVID-19.