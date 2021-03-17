Pintig Pinoy
BY NESTOR CUARTERO
Check your blood pressure before attempting to join this contest. Thus advised TV-movie actor Xian Lim as he warned would-be participants in a new game show that he’s hosting for the first time.
As its title suggests, “1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy” is a race against time.
Each contestant is allotted 1,000 heartbeats, the set time limit to answer a set of questions.
With the help of a monitoring device, the players’ heart rates will be recorded throughout the game, upon which the game is declared over once all 1,000 heartbeats are registered.
Conversely, the way to win the cash prize is by keeping their cool, grace under pressure in all seven rounds.
“1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy” will air its pilot on Sunday, March 21 at 8pm.
Xian said hosting a game show is a long-time dream of his. He used to host beauty pageants only.
The show also features comedian and YouTuber Chad Kinis.