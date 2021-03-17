Missing oral sex

I am bisexual and most of my life I have been with girls. But recently, I guess I missed a dick in my life so I went out with a guy and nakakamiss din naman pala to have sex with a guy. Currently, we have been going out for a while and naalala ko din how much I love cum to the point na I enjoy giving blow jobs and swallowing semen. May masamang effects kaya to swallow often? And pardon me for the very naïve question, hindi kaya ito nakakabuntis? Sorry it’s been a while.
Bi Jane
Hello to you Bi Jane,
I see that you are re-learning being in a relationship with someone from the opposite sex. You did not mention how long it has been but it does sound like it has been a while. Magkaiba talaga ang dynamics ng either gender when it comes to relationships and sex. As a bisexual woman, I would understand how you may miss having a penis in your sex life.
One risk of swallowing sperm is pwede itong maging way to transmit sexually transmitted infection or STI if one partner is infected. Some people use condoms even while giving blow jobs as practice of safe sex. You and your partner can go to a health professional to have yourselves checked. It is always wise to do that.
But to answer your other question, hindi ka pwedeng mabuntis by swallowing your man’s sperm. Sa digestive system mo papasok ang semen and will be processed by your body just like food na kinakain mo.
Pwede ka lang mabuntis kapag ang semen ay pumasok sa reproductive system through the vagina. Kailangan magkaroon ng access ng semilya papunta sa iyong egg para mafertilize ito.
Oral sex is really a fun alternative to penile-vagina penetration and I am glad that you are enjoying it. Explore some more. Communication is the key. Pag-usapan nyo kung ano pang pwede nyong gawin and have fun. Always enjoy but be safe.
With Love and Lust,
Doc Rica
