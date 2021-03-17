It started as an issue over the color of Meghan’s baby
WHO would have thought that an issue that led to war and nearly divided the great United States continues to be an issue today. President Abraham Lincoln fought the American civil war to save the United States of America from fragmenting back into old alliances, but he also fought to end slavery in North America.
Surprisingly that issue is up again and while not on the same level of functional concern, Queen Elizabeth has made it an issue of deep concern to the Royal Family.
Sometime ago, Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle decided to yield their responsibilities to the Royal Family. Harry and his older brother William were the sons of the former Princess Diana.
It seems that Meghan found some unnamed members of the family asking how dark her coming baby would be. Meghan’s mother is black and at some point in the future, her color is bound to show up.
All these months, she said, she suffered until she and Prince Harry simply decided to end their Royal duties. And give an interview to American icon Oprah Winfrey.
Left to itself in Britain, this issue might not draw as much attention among Britishers themselves. Thirty-percent of the 4,656 interviewed on British television felt the couple was unfairly treated but some 30 percent thought the opposite.
Harry and Meghan’s interview has drawn attention to claims of racism with that unidentified senior royal wondering about Meghan’s baby boy’s color. But one never knows about mixed marriages down the line.
Queen Elizabeth has taken the best way. Once she finds out, she may decide to simply punish him/her with a reprimand. In the evolving sentiment on race relations, the Queen will have to decide on her own.