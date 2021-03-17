Binay on #DutertePalpak post: Truth hurts

This was the reaction of former Vice President Jejomar “Jojo” Binay about the “erroneous” #DutertePalpak post of the People’s Television or PTV-4 on Twitter.
“And this may sound familiar to many, but the people deserve more than manhid at palpak governance,” Binay said in his statement released on Tuesday.
According to the government-run television station, they are now probing the “erroneous tweet” posted on one of their social media accounts.
In a statement Wednesday, PTV explained that the now-deleted hashtag appeared after it was auto-filled by the system and was also overlooked by the network’s social media managers.
“The erroneous message that was inadvertently posted by the PTV New Media, as it turned out, was the result of auto-correcting systems in the text entry phase and a failure to adequately review and screen the message that actually got posted.” the network’s statement read.
In an apparent dig to the Duterte administration, Binay said the employee who posted the controversial tweet should not be punished as he/she was just sharing the sentiment of many Filipinos.
“Even in a government TV station, we assume there is still freedom of expression,” the former vice president said.
In his earlier statement, Binay slammed for countless times the COVID-19 response of the current administration, especially the handling of vaccine procurement.
“The handling – or mishandling – of vaccine procurement joins the long list of examples of poor management during this pandemic,” he said in his statement on February 23.
