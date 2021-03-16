Home
» News
» US fugitive nabbed in Davao
US fugitive nabbed in Davao
BY JUN RAMIREZ
Operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) have arrested an American fugitive wanted in his homeland for violations of his probation.
Richard Edward Vukelic, 57, was apprehended in a joint operation of the BI fugitive search unit (FSU) and BI Mindanao task group (MITG) in Davao last March 11.
BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said they received official communication from United States authorities stating that Vukelic was wanted in the US for violating his probation.
He faces cases for driving under the influence of liquor and illegal discharge of firearms as per US Penal Law in the State of Arizona.
Documents obtained from MITG Head Melody Gonzales and FSU Chief Bobby Raquepo revealed that Vukelic was the subject of a week-long surveillance.
Vukelic is temporarily detained at BI’s detention facility in Davao pending his deportation. (Jun Ramirez)