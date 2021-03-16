NorthPort’s No. 2 pick Malonzo eager to show stuff

Jamie Malonzo comes up with a monster dunk against Syria’s Al Wathba in last year’s Dubai tournament. (Courtesy of Patrick Arias Castillo)

By JONAS TERRADO

Jamie Malonzo is glad to have someone like PBA legend Danny Seigle play a big influence in becoming the second overall pick of the NorthPort Batang Pier.

“He’s always shooting me some advice,” the former La Salle star said after being chosen by the Batang Pier in the PBA Rookie Draft held Sunday, March 14.

Seigle was mainly responsible for recruiting Malonzo, who joined the Green Archers for a one-and-done UAAP campaign in 2019 after a US NCAA stint with Portland State University.

Malonzo said getting plenty of advice from Seigle, whose PBA career was highlighted by a decorated stint with San Miguel Beer early in his pro stint, helped a great deal.

The 6-foot-6 brought his athleticism and versatility not only with La Salle, but also for Mighty Sports Philippines in the Dubai Invitational and Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League before the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the latter stint after only one game.

“(Seigle’s) a veteran and he’s been through it for almost 20 years now, so he’s had his career and I’m just excited telling him that it’s my time now,” he added.

He will try to bring the same type of play to NorthPort, which came off a 1-10 showing in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble and acquired Greg Slaughter from Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in exchange for Christian Standhardinger.

“I feel like I prepared myself well and I’m excited to show what I can do and be an impact player for my team early,” Malonzo said.