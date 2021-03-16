Cagayan execs contract COVID-19

Cagayan province has recorded its highest number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases since the outbreak after two mayors, three vice mayors and several Sangguniang Bayan members tested positive for the virus.
According to Cagayan Provincial Information Office, a total of 79 people were reported to have been infected with the deadly virus.
Of the total number, 30 were recorded in Tuguegarao, 14 in Iguig, seven in Tuao, six in Solana, four in Pamplona, two each in Gattaran, Enrile, Lasam and Sanchez Mira; and one each in Camalaniugan, Penablanca, Sta. Teresita, Rizal, Buguey, Alcala, Amulung, Baggao, Gonzaga and Lal-lo.
Only Solana Vice Mayor Jojo Carag agreed to be named as one of COVID-19 positives. (Leslie Basa Inigo)
