Nominees at the 4th Eddys

The Eddys — organized by the members of the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors(SPEEd), has become a voice of credibility in its relatively short run in the local awards circuit.

While the pandemic has seriously hampered filmmaking, the entertainment industry came out with finished works that The Eddys now honors in its 4th year.

The competition is intense among the nominees in the major awards, the announcement of which will be aired virtually on Monday, March 22, in cooperation with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

In the Best Actress category, nominees include Charlie Dizon (“Fan Girl”), Coleen Garcia (“Mia”), Bela Padilla (“On Vodka, Beers and Regrets”), Cristine Reyes (“UnTrue”) and Sylvia Sanchez (“Coming Home”).

Vying for the Best Actor plum are John Arcilla (“Suarez: The Healing Priest”), Paulo Avelino (“Fan Girl”), Elijah Canlas (“He Who Is Without Sin”), Adrian Lindayag (“The Boy Foretold By The Stars”) and JC Santos (“Motel Acacia”).

Five films will compete for Best Picture honors: “Fan Girl,” “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” “He Who Is Without Sin,” “The Boy Foretold By The Stars” and “UnTrue.”

Among the directors, there’s Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo (“UnTrue”), Antoinette Jadaone (“Fan Girl”), Jason Paul Laxamana (“He Who Is Without Sin”), Avid Liongoren (“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”) and Irene Emma Villamor (“On Vodka, Beers and Regrets”).

For the Best Supporting Actor category, nominated are Ricky Davao (“Sunday Night Fever”), Matteo Guidicelli (“On Vodka, Beers and Regrets”), Edgar Allan Guzman (“Coming Home”), Zanjoe Marudo (“Isa Pang Bahaghari”) and Enzo Pineda (“He Who Is Without Sin”).

And who will take home the EDDYS trophy among the Best Supporting Actress nominees?

Nominees are Via Antonio (“Alter Me”), Rhen Escaño (“UnTrue”), Agot Isidro (“Motel Acacia”), Sanya Lopez (“Isa Pang Bahaghari”) and Shaina Magdayao (“Tagpuan”).

The 4th EDDYS will stream on the SPEEd Facebook page, FDCP Channel and other platforms.

Juancho Robles, managing partner of Chan Robles & Company, CPAs, once again takes on the auditing duties that had kept The Eddys’ integrity intact since the beginning.

Here are the rest of nominees for the 4th EDDYS:

BEST SCREENPLAY

Manny Angeles at Paulle Olivenza (“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”)

Dolly Dulu (“The Boy Foretold By The Stars”)

Antoinette Jadaone (“Fan Girl”)

Jason Paul Laxamana (“He Who Is Without Sin”)

Eric Ramos (“Isa Pang Bahaghari”)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Neil Daza (“Fan Girl”)

Rody Lacap (“Magikland”)

Emmanuel Liwanag (“He Who Is Without Sin”)

Larry Manda (“Motel Acacia”)

Boy Yñiguez (“UnTrue”)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Jether Amar, Stephanie Atento, Geri Cruz, Kevin Makasiar, Ariel Mantaring, Joshua Panelo & Anne May Sy (“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”)

Mark Anthony Bersola, Aileen Cornejo-Castillo, Cedie Ebarle, Charmane Espiritu, Arvin Javier, John Kenneth Paclibar, Mark Rico, Leizel Senarita & Phillip Bryan Valenzuela (“Block Z”)

Richard Francis & Ryan Grimarez (“Magikland”)

Luminous Films (“The Missing”)

White Light Post (“Motel Acacia”)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Teresa Barrozo (“Fan Girl”)

Kean Cipriano (“On Vodka, Beers and Regrets”)

Paulo Protacio (“He Who Is Without Sin”)

Paulo Protacio (“The Boy Foretold By The Stars”)

Emerzon Texon (“Magikland”)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ferdie Abuel (“Fan Girl”)

Lars Magbanua (“He Who Is Without Sin”)

Marxie Maolen Fadul (“UnTrue”)

Ericson Navarro (“Magikland”)

Benjamin Padero & Carlo Tabije (“Motel Acacia”)

BEST SOUND

Albert Michael Idioma & Alex Tomboc (“Magikland”)

Dennis Cham (“UnTrue”)

Mikko Quizon, John Michael Perez, Aeriel Mallari & Daryl Libongco (“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”)

Vincent Villa (“Motel Acacia”)

Vincent Villa (“Fan Girl”)

BEST EDITING

Mai Calapardo (“He Who Is Without Sin”)

Manet Dayrit & She Lopez Francia (“Magikland”)

Marya Ignacio (“UnTrue”)

Avid Liongoren (“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”)

Benjamin Tolentino (“Fan Girl”)

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

Ganyan Ang Pag-ibig Ko by Lito Camo (“Coming Home”)

Smile by Emerzon Texon (“Magikland”)

Tayo’y Maglagalag by Vincent de Jesus (“Motel Acacia”)

Ulan by Jhaye Cura/Pau Protacio (“The Boy Foretold By The Stars”)

Yakapin Mo Ako by Joven Tan (“Suarez: The Healing Priest”)