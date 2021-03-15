Kelvin Miranda, humakot ng awards
BY RUEL J. MENDOZA
Humahakot ng awards ang bida ng “The Lost Recipe” na si Kelvin Miranda.
Kelan lang ay nagwagi si Kelvin sa 4th Asia Pacific Luminare Awards bilang Philippines’ Fast Emerging Actor of the Millennium.
Ang Asia Pacific Luminare Awards ay kumikilala sa achievements at contributions ng iba’t ibang mga personalidad.
Ayon sa kanilang website: “Asia Pacific LUMINARE Awards and Asia’s Top Luminary Awards would like to honor and recognize them for their contribution and accomplishments.
“It is essential that we learn from their experiences and encourage them to continue in what they are doing and even support their growth so that they can be more and do more.”
Noong January 2021, nagwaging Best Young Actor si Kelvin sa 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards para sa pelikulang “Dead Kids.”
Siyempre pa, masaya ang binata sa pagkilala sa kanyang husay sa pag-arte.
“Masaya po ako dahil maganda ang salubong sa akin ng 2021. Bukod sa ‘The Lost Recipe,’ na-appreciate po ng mga tao ang pelikula naming pinamagatang ‘Dead Kids,’” sey ni Kelvin.
Suwerte din si Kelvin dahil patuloy na pagtaas ng ratings nang “The Lost Recipe” kunsaan bida siya bilang si Chef Harvey Napoleon.