Crime gang man caught with guns, grenades

An alleged member of a criminal gang allegedly operating as private armed group (PAG) for some politicians was arrested by police in Rizal town, Cagayan, last Saturday.
Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) identified the suspect as Ronald Gannaban, 40, alleged member of the “Labang Group”.
He was nabbed by police operatives during the implementation of a search warrant issued by Judge Efraim Calimuhayan of the Municipal Trial Court Second Judicial Region of Rizal town for unlicensed firearms and explosives.
Seized from the suspect were two hand grenades, a .38-caliber gun with five bullets, and 18 bullets or Armalite rifle, according to police report.
The suspect is currently detained at the Rizal Police Station. He is facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges.
“Base sa impormasyon, nagagamit ang Labang Group sa panahon ng election. It serves as the PAGS of politicians. The group operates in Cagayan, Isabela and Kalinga; and is involved in robbery, gun-for-hire, house climbing, and illegal drugs,” public information staff Romel Iquin, said. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
