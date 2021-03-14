Smartest birds
BY KIM ATIENZA
There are more than 10,000 bird species worldwide, but which among these can be considered smart or intelligent?
According to wingspan optics, crows should probably be at the top of the list when it comes to intelligence.
Many scientists believe that corvids – the family of birds that includes crows, ravens, rooks and jays – are among the most intelligent animals on earth.
Such intelligence rating is based on their ability to solve problems, make tools as well as consider both future events and other individuals’ states of mind.
Crows can create tools, understand cause and effect, can reason, count up to five and remember human faces.
They are said to be second only to humans in intelligence, even smarter than apes.
Ravens aren’t only beautiful, they are just as smart as crows as they belong to the same genus (Corvus).
They are known for their ability to understand cause and how to solve problems.
The Amazon Parrot is another smart bird. There are many varieties but they all share equal intellectual capabilities.
One of their unique talents is talking. That is why; they have been kept as pets for years.
These birds are extremely vocally talented, playful and affectionate.
They can also learn to mimic speech of other people and to perform tricks and tasks.
