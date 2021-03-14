  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    OCTA sees 8,000 new COVID-19 cases daily by end of March

    March 14, 2021 | Filed under: Headlines,News


    BY JHON CASINAS


    The Philippines is projected to have 8,000 new cases of corona­virus disease (COVID-19) daily by the end of the March, according to the latest projections of an in­dependent research group.

    In an interview over TeleRadyo, OCTA Research fellow Professor Guido David said the country is estimated to even reach 18,000 to 20,000 new cases daily by mid-April.

    The research fellow also pro­jected that Metro Manila would have 5,000 to 6,000 new infections daily by month-end.

    Moreover, David noted that daily COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) might balloon to 14,000 cases per day by mid-April if the current reproduction rate, or the average number of persons who may be infected by one COVID-19 positive individual, will continue.

    The projections, he said, were based on a reproduction number of 1.9.

    The country reported on March 13 its highest number of new COVID-19 cases this year at 5,000, bringing the total number of infec­tions nationwide to 616,611 cases.

    NO FEAR-MONGERING

    David said they were not trying scare the public with their projec­tions, noting that the data they are presenting are based on science.

    “Hindi tayo nananakot. Sinasabi lang natin, ‘yan ang science. Wala namang fear-mongering sa sci­ence,” he said.

    “Yung sinasabi lang natin na ito ‘yung maaaring mangyari. At ‘yung projections namin, nagkatotoo na. In fact, mas mabilis na siya ngayon kaysa doon sa original naming projection. Kaya, nag-readjust tayo ng projection,” he added.

    David explained that their group are coming up with such projections to anticipate the things that could happen in the future.

