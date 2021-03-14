Joaquin Domagoso to melt hearts in ‘First Yaya’

It could be intimidating for most, but not for Joaquin.
“We have a happy set. Hindi ako natatakot or na-i-intimidate at
all kasi lahat sila very supportive sa akin,” he said.
But there are challenges, as well.
“Ang pinaka challenge for me is learning to speak in straight Filipino. It’s hard kasi for me medyo inglesero ako so, dito I’m trying to learn. Thankfully, mukhang happy naman ang production sa effort ko.”
He will be paired with Cassy Legaspi in the series, something he believes fans would enjoy.
“Masaya katrabaho si Cassy and I’m very happy that I’m paired with her. I think fans will enjoy our team work here.”
“First Yaya” is set to premiere tonight as part of GMA network’s Telebabad line up.
