    Joaquin Domagoso to melt hearts in 'First Yaya'

    Joaquin Domagoso to melt hearts in ‘First Yaya’

    March 14, 2021


    BY NEIL RAMOS


    Newbie actor Joaquin Doma­goso, son of Manila Mayor Isko

    Moreno, could only be happy being cast in “First Yaya.”

    He likes that it allows him to work alongside some of the in­dustry’s best.

    “Siyempre, it’s a big deal for someone new like me. I really think I would learn a lot from just being around them,” he said.

    “That’s why I am always excited for work. I am always looking for­ward to the things I would learn from them.”

    Note that among the cast of “First Yaya” are awarded actors

    Gabby Concepcion, Pilar Pilapil, Sandy Andolong, Gardo Versoza.

    It could be intimidating for most, but not for Joaquin.

    “We have a happy set. Hindi ako natatakot or na-i-intimidate at

    all kasi lahat sila very support­ive sa akin,” he said.

    But there are challenges, as well.

    “Ang pinaka challenge for me is learning to speak in straight Fili­pino. It’s hard kasi for me medyo inglesero ako so, dito I’m trying to learn. Thankfully, mukhang happy naman ang production sa effort ko.”

    He will be paired with Cassy Legaspi in the series, something he believes fans would enjoy.

    “Masaya katrabaho si Cassy and I’m very happy that I’m paired with her. I think fans will enjoy our team work here.”

    “First Yaya” is set to premiere tonight as part of GMA network’s Telebabad line up.

