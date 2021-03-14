‘Agimat’ underwear

“Vintage shopping” – the selling and buying of second-hand clothes – has gone digital with some sellers become bolder than others.
On Facebook Marketplace, there is a week-old listing for an item that gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “under armor.”
The seller is offering what he described as a “legendary brief” for P2,500. He, however, didn’t explicitly say why. That’s when this reporter decided to ask for more “product information”: It turned out that the underwear being sold is alleged to be talisman, or “agimat”, if you will.
The seller claimed that its former user figured in a motorcycle accident which he survived. “Kita mo naman ‘yung tela niyan hindi pa rin bumitaw (You can see that the thread didn’t even snap),” the seller said, as if trying to elicit astonishment.
He went on to claim that the article of clothing was museum-worthy, although he did not say which museum he was talking about.
Perhaps the seller’s most outrageous claim was that the item could protect the wearer from being shot in the head. “Life saver ‘yan boss (That’s a life saver, boss),” he said.
The item listing is still live, and can be accessed through a simple search on Marketplace.
Used, thrifted clothes are being sold in the online space, with the advent of delivery services facilitating “ukay-ukay” shopping like never before, even during a restrictive pandemic.
