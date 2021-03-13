Man killed while saving son from bolo attack

ROSALES, Pangasinan – A 68-year-old man was killed when he shielded his son from the attack of a bolo-wielding neighbor in Barangay San Isidro here Friday night.

Police said the victim, Primo Nario, died on the spot from a hack wound in the neck inflicted by Villamor Bulatao alias Sonny, 42. Bulatao was arrested by police the next day.

He was charged with homicide. Police said the hacking incident, which occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday, was reported by concerned citizens to the police station.

Probers learned that prior to the victim’s death, his son Banjo engaged in a fistfight with the suspect following a heated argument.

During their fight, the suspect grabbed a bolo and tried to attack Banjo.

The victim, however, came to his son’s rescue and was accidentally hacked by the suspect. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Nario bloodied and already dead.

“Talagang nahati ang kaniyang panga sa matinding taga mula sa itak na ginamit ng suspek,” Police Staff Master Sgt. Leo Rombaoa said. It was learned that Banjo was confronted by the suspect for badmouthing him in a nearby barangay. (Liezle Basa Inigo)