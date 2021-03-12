  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Solenn, nag-sorry

    Solenn, nag-sorry

    March 12, 2021 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:


    BY RUEL J. MENDOZA


    Deleted na ang pinost na photo ni Solenn Heussaff na kinunan siya sa isang slum area.

    Maraming netizens ang nag-react sa photo na iyon ni Solenn at tinawag siyang nang-e-exploit ng poverty ng Pinoy.

    Nag-apologize si Solenn sa mga na-offend niya.

    “Yung mga comments naman, a lot of them are very relevant and really eye-opener para sa akin, so I saw their side. So, yun, I wanted to apologize to everyone.

    “But my whole purpose was to show na life was so abundant before, until we started doing everything that we’re doing. There is still a way for us to reach that if we start today. That was the painting and the photo.”

    Dagdag pa ni Solenn na hindi raw niya ine-exploit ang kahirapan ng bansa. 

    “Naiintindihan ko naman (ang reaction ng mga tao). I tried to explain myself to some people, but I saw na naging out of hand at some point, so I just decided to delete it.

    “I guess people just saw it in a different way and I wasn’t able to explain myself properly.”

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *