Solenn, nag-sorry

Deleted na ang pinost na photo ni Solenn Heussaff na kinunan siya sa isang slum area.
Maraming netizens ang nag-react sa photo na iyon ni Solenn at tinawag siyang nang-e-exploit ng poverty ng Pinoy.
Nag-apologize si Solenn sa mga na-offend niya.
“Yung mga comments naman, a lot of them are very relevant and really eye-opener para sa akin, so I saw their side. So, yun, I wanted to apologize to everyone.
“But my whole purpose was to show na life was so abundant before, until we started doing everything that we’re doing. There is still a way for us to reach that if we start today. That was the painting and the photo.”
Dagdag pa ni Solenn na hindi raw niya ine-exploit ang kahirapan ng bansa.
“Naiintindihan ko naman (ang reaction ng mga tao). I tried to explain myself to some people, but I saw na naging out of hand at some point, so I just decided to delete it.
“I guess people just saw it in a different way and I wasn’t able to explain myself properly.”
