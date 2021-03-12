Sinas tests positive for COVID-19, taps Eleazar as PNP OIC

By AARON RECUENCO

SINAS

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Deold Sinas has designated Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar as the Officer-In-Charge of the police force after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sinas named Eleazar as OIC, PNP as he confirmed that he was infected with the virus based on the March 11 result of his Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.

Eleazar is the number two man of the PNP, being the PNP deputy chief for Administration.

Sinas has gone into isolation for at least 14 days at Camp Crame in Quezon City as part of the protocol for those who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sinas was on a command visit at the Regional Headquarters of the Police Regional Office 4B at Camp Efigenio Navarro in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, March 11, when he learned that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Police sources confirmed that the traditional ceremony and the command conference in Calapan City were held before Sinas learned that he tested positive.

Sinas underwent swab testing on Thursday morning before he went to Oriental Mindoro.

Apparently, it was not expected that he would test positive since his last swab test two days earlier, March 9, yielded negative result.

Reportedly, Sinas is asymptomatic. As soon as he was informed of the positive result of his RT-PCR test, Sinas immediately cancelled all his appointments and went back to Camp Crame for urgent health assessment.