NCR COVID cases tripled in 2 weeks
BY NOREEN JAZUL
The active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) have tripled in a span of two weeks, Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Friday.
Olivarez, who is also the chairman of the Metro Manila Council (MMC), said NCR’s active cases as of March 11 have reached 9,000.
“Two weeks ago nung mga last week ng February, nasa 3,000 plus lang po ang ating active cases sa buong National Capital Region,” the MMC chairman told DZRH.
Olivarez said the MMC has also requested for police personnel to man the checkpoints which will be put up in several places in the capital.
“Ganon po ang mangyayari para magkaroon tayo ng full enforcement ng ating curfew, pati yung ating pinapatupad na minimum health protocols,” he said.
Olivarez said local government units (LGU) are also strengthening their contact tracing and testing efforts due to the reported transmission of COVID-19 within households.
“Kaya talaga yung contact tracing ‘yan po ay pinapatupad ng ating mga LGUs para ma isolate natin ‘yun pong ating positive, mga suspect, para di sila makahawa sa household,” he said.
Pingback: NCR COVID cases tripled in 2 weeks "Philippines news" Philippines Daily News