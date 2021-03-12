Home
More areas locked down in QC
BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS
More areas in Quezon City have been placed under lockdown as the local government tightened its efforts to arrest the “alarming” coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection.
The local government on Friday said the number of areas under special concern lockdown (SCL) already rose to 17, from 12 three days ago.
The new areas are under lockdown area Christ the King Mission Seminary, No. 101 E. Rodriguez Sr. Ave. in Barangay Kristong Hari (starting March 12); No. 77 to Block 2 Lot 7 Orchids St., Freedom Park 3 in Barangay Batasan Hills (starting March 11), and No. 26 Mabituan St., Barangay Masambong (starting March 11).
For 14 days, residents in the area will not be allowed to go out. Their provisions are being supplied by the city personnel. (Joseph Pedrajas)