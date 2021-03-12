  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Julia wants to be a mommy soon

    Julia wants to be a mommy soon

    March 12, 2021 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:


    BY NEIL RAMOS


    Julia Barretto is so in love with Gerald Anderson she is now mulling the possibility of starting a family with him and soon.

    JULIA Barretto

    The actress, who just recently turned 24, revealed she is giving herself at least two more years before she starts working on having a family.

    Simple lang talaga ang gusto ko sa life. I just wanna have a family. ‘Yun lang talaga. So I feel like at 24, mag-wowork na ako sobra. Tapos at 25, work din sobra. Para 26 and above, pwede na akong mag-start ng family ko,” she shared in a recent interview with BJ Pascual.

    Asked whom she likes to start a family with, Julia immediately answered: “With my partner.”

    Of course, we all know the actress is in a relationship with Gerald Anderson.

    This is not the first time that Julia opened up about her plans of starting a family.

    Prior, she revealed wanting to have a bunch of babies – something that Gerald shares.

    In a past interview, the actor made clear he wants to be a father already and soon.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *