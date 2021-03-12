Julia wants to be a mommy soon

Julia Barretto is so in love with Gerald Anderson she is now mulling the possibility of starting a family with him and soon.
The actress, who just recently turned 24, revealed she is giving herself at least two more years before she starts working on having a family.
Simple lang talaga ang gusto ko sa life. I just wanna have a family. ‘Yun lang talaga. So I feel like at 24, mag-wowork na ako sobra. Tapos at 25, work din sobra. Para 26 and above, pwede na akong mag-start ng family ko,” she shared in a recent interview with BJ Pascual.
Asked whom she likes to start a family with, Julia immediately answered: “With my partner.”
Of course, we all know the actress is in a relationship with Gerald Anderson.
This is not the first time that Julia opened up about her plans of starting a family.
Prior, she revealed wanting to have a bunch of babies – something that Gerald shares.
In a past interview, the actor made clear he wants to be a father already and soon.
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone