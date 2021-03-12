One of the scribes came to Jesus and asked him, “Which is the first of all the commandments?” Jesus replied, “The first is this: Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is Lord alone! You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these.”
The scribe said to him, “Well said, teacher. You are right in saying, He is One and there is no other than he. And to love him with all your heart, with all your understanding, with all your strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself is worth more than all burnt offerings and sacrifices.”
And when Jesus saw that he answered with understanding, he said to him, “You are not far from the Kingdom of God.” And no one dared to ask him any more questions.
The Shema Israel (“Hear, O Israel”) is the central expression of Israelite faith, a declaration of faith in Yahweh and of love for the one true God.
This confession of faith from Dt 6:4-5 is recited morning and evening by Jews to the present time. Jesus quotes the Shema in responding to the scribe who, like many Jews, is anxious to know which of the 613 prescriptions in the Torah is the most important.
The command to love God with one’s whole person and everything in one’s power, Jesus says, is first because the love of God sums up the whole Mosaic Law and gives meaning to their observance.
Then Jesus adds a second (taken from Lv 19:18): love of neighbor. He says that these are the two greatest commandments of the Law. The scribe agrees with Jesus’ answer, saying that the twofold love matters more than all temple sacrifices. The only thing that now remains is for the scribe to bridge the gap between what he knows and how he lives.
SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2021,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: [email protected]; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.
